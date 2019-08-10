Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF accounts for 1.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTAC. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 94,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

BATS:TTAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.