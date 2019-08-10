Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 239,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,723. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

