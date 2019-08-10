SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCHYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $44.21. 4,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

