SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.39 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 300,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,829. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $195.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $706,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 377,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 171,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

