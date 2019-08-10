SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.39 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 0.86%.
SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 300,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,829. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $195.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.
