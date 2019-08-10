SaluS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,362.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $18.57 or 0.00163011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $5,362.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002749 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004089 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00037637 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000478 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.