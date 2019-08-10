Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.5-281.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.08 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.12 to $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 832,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,243. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,987. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

