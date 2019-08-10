Safex Token (SFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,439.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Safex Token has a market cap of $6.67 million and $1,439.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00351523 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000699 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,123,081,182 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

