Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. 369,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,783. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $908.62 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $267,462.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 285,147 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,984. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

