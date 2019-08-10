Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SFE opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 82,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 227.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

