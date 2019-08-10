Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.60 EPS

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Safeguard Scientifics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 50,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

