SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.37 ($15.54).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting €8.49 ($9.87). The stock had a trading volume of 59,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.64. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €8.19 ($9.52) and a twelve month high of €13.99 ($16.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.