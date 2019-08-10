RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RTI Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:RTIX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,118. The stock has a market cap of $248.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts forecast that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,756,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,007,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

