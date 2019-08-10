RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.05. RPC shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 4,744,471 shares traded.

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, April 25th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,180 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

