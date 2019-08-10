RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 5.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.75, approximately 3,888,598 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,176,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RPC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.