Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ROYMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

ROYMF remained flat at $$2.49 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

