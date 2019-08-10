Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Buys 1,357 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 969.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total value of $3,511,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,481,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,432. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,807.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,923.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

