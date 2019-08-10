Rowe Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $66.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target increased by Rowe from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised CF Industries to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.83.

NYSE CF opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,765 shares of company stock worth $6,333,641 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after acquiring an additional 865,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 233,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

