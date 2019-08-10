Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises about 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Digital Turbine worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $144,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 4,480,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,541. The stock has a market cap of $525.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. Digital Turbine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $6.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

