Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. AstroNova makes up approximately 2.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. 21,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. AstroNova Inc has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts expect that AstroNova Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

