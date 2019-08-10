Roubaix Capital LLC Buys 5,223 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Forrester Research comprises approximately 4.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Forrester Research worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,335.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. 38,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

