Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Roku from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price objective on Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

ROKU traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $125.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,514,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566.50 and a beta of 2.04. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $317,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $2,616,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,177,042 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth $117,951,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 89.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 889,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 12.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after purchasing an additional 767,418 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $40,282,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

