Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Roku stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,514,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,639. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57. Roku has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $128.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566.50 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $2,616,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,733 shares of company stock worth $67,177,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 64.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 56.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 68.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

