Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$6.17.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

