Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $83,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,219,000 after buying an additional 1,989,592 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,171,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,763,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 279,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,537,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158,921 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,143,000 after purchasing an additional 390,603 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 194,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,584. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3732 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCI. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

