Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 144.07%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million.
NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. 363,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,003. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond purchased 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,687.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at $517,422.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angus W. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 264,789 shares of company stock valued at $779,198. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.
