Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 144.07%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million.

NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. 363,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,003. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond purchased 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,687.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at $517,422.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angus W. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 264,789 shares of company stock valued at $779,198. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ifs Securities cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

