Rock (RKT) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Rock has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rock token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00259582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.01230189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00092235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Rock Profile

Rock was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rock’s official website is gbx.gi . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

