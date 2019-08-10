Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 167,722 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167,722 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $105,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.