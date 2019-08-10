Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

