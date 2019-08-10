Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 50.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $120.89 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,581.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock worth $2,103,725. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

