Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $338,000 Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,947,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,429,000 after buying an additional 1,381,276 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 50.8% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,988,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 1,007,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,859,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after buying an additional 649,166 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $9,367,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

