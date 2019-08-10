Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 51.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.33. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $261,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $127,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,810,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,709. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

