RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after buying an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,463,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,870,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,660,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $298.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

