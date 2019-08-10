RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.31%.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 151,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other RMR Group news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of RMR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,987,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

