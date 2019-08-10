Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.41. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 52,173 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.84.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$403.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$377.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

