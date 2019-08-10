Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $38.77.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

