Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $37.30. 1,242,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,888. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

