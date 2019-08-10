Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 million. Rimini Street updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.23 million and a PE ratio of -15.34. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $217,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $34,281.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,068 shares of company stock worth $3,595,689 over the last three months. 64.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $53,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.5% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 1,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.