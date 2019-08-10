Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 0.8%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $22.01, approximately 5,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 216,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $753.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 65,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

