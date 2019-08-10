Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million.

RWLK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Rewalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

