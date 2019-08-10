Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

ROIC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 540,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,650. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

