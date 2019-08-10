Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.69.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 11,457,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,203. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,708,000 after buying an additional 1,736,671 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,587,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,273,000 after acquiring an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,834,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,557,000 after buying an additional 852,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

