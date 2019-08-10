Research Analysts Set Expectations for S & T Bancorp Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of S & T Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S & T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of STBA opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 384.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $65,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $355,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd D. Brice bought 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

