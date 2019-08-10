Research Analysts Set Expectations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $274.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $257,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Kupfer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,493.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 670,558 shares of company stock worth $3,694,870 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

