Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anglo American plc Unsponsored’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

