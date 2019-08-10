Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

