Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.595-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCII. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

RCII stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,287. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

