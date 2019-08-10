Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,851. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $448.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia J. Warner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,104.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock worth $675,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

