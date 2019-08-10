Rémy Welschinger Acquires 100,000 Shares of ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) Stock

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) insider Rémy Welschinger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.71).

ARCM opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Friday. ARC Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.93.

About ARC Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

