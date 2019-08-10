Remme Reaches Market Cap of $3.03 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Tidex and Hotbit. Remme has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $298,263.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.08 or 0.04379029 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001050 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, Gate.io, DEx.top, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

