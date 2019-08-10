Relex Trading 50.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 106.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Relex has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. Relex has a market cap of $784,232.00 and $563.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00261411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.01244161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,835,854,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Relex’s official website is www.relex.io

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

